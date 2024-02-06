The economy is reopening. Consumer spending increased by almost 18% last month, sending the stock market soaring. That's the good news. The bad news is that with no COVID-19 vaccine or cure on the horizon, consumers have not fully resumed their prepandemic activities, and they might not do so for quite a while. There are no silver bullets to help everyone weather this storm. There is, however, a policy that could help the economy -- businesses and individuals alike -- in a fiscally responsible manner.

That policy is to extend a low-interest rate, government-backed line of credit to everyone with a checking account.

This idea was first designed and introduced by economist Arnold Kling as a much better alternative to the Payroll Protection Program, or the PPP. He and I wrote a policy brief for the Mercatus Center explaining the details of the proposal, which are quite straightforward. Take the amount of prepandemic income that went into every checking account in the country for the months of January and February 2020, and use that amount to determine each business's and person's available line of credit. Implementing this policy requires only that banks write a few lines of computer code.

The beauty of this idea is that the funds go to individuals and businesses without any restrictive terms on what they can use the credit for. This detail is important because it makes implementation simple and flexible, and it eliminates the need for bureaucratic oversight or long and tedious application processes.

It also addresses a problem ignored by other plans to help small businesses: It's easily accessible to sole proprietors -- a group that includes freelancers, contractors and other artisans, who represent 81% of all small businesses in America. These sole proprietor firms don't exist as businesses in the eyes of the federal government, which makes it very difficult for them to access programs like the PPP. Extending a line of credit to every individual is key because if everyone pays their bills, it helps the businesses who have issued the bills.