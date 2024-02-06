Gibson's bakery scores a victory for truth

Periodically, in what seems like a never-ending assault on our basic values and the rule of law, good news emerges.

The good news now is the unanimous decision of a panel of three judges on an Ohio Court of Appeals, supporting a jury decision in favor of Gibson's Bakery in its case against Oberlin College.

Gibson's Bakery sued Oberlin College for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and intentional interference with a business relationship, because of the school's involvement and support of student demonstrations accusing the bakery of racial profiling and discrimination.

The decision is worthy of our attention because it shows just how troubling the situation is at our colleges and universities.

As our nation leans increasingly to the left, as our most basic values -- now called conservative values -- are being pushed out the door, while they are displaced by the chaos of moral relativism, some bold individuals -- in this case, the proprietors of Gibson's Bakery in Oberlin, Ohio -- refuse to be intimidated and concede.

And that refusal has paid off for the Gibson family and for all Americans who care about truth.

Oberlin College now must pay $33 million in punitive damages and $11 million in compensatory damages to Gibson's Bakery.

In brief, a Black student from Oberlin was chased down by the son of the store's proprietor when he saw him shoplift a bottle of wine.

The student, and two of his friends who then got involved, were arrested by the police and all subsequently pleaded guilty.

But the incident set off student demonstrations outside this mom and pop bakery, started by David Gibson's great-grandfather in 1885.

The owners were branded racists, and flyers were handed out claiming that the store had a history of "racial profiling and discrimination."

Hopefully, the lawsuit filed and won by the Gibson family will put a damper on the casual use of these horrible accusations.