Gary Rust: a man of devotions

Since October, my father has been on hospice at his home, his spirit strong but his body breaking down, daily life largely in a wheelchair.

Time with family has been wonderful and uplifting, including a niece’s wedding at his house with more than 100 guests, a celebration of Thanksgiving over four weekends as sisters, brothers and their children from across the country came to visit in small groups rather than as one gathering: better to spend time one-on-one talking deeply and sharing beautiful stories. Christmas and New Year’s were filled with joy around the dinner table or just talking at the smaller kitchen table, where until recently he always had a book he was reading and his television remote controls — to flip between cable news channels and, especially on weekends, sports.

Then, the day after New Year’s, the end began to come quickly. His spirit was strong; his body breaking down. Still, his humor prevailed. When a nurse checked him by asking who the president was, he said that Trump would be inaugurated later in the month.

“True,” she said, “but who is president now?”

“That’s a trick question,” he quipped. “For at least the last two months, no one is sure.”

The humor continued in myriad ways, as did the singing. Many conversations sparked an idea that he could respond to in song. From “The Impossible Dream” to “Stout-Hearted Men” to “My Way” and more, the lines from the songs — and then the whole song — were perfectly placed, his memory remarkable.

Around him for the last few days were all five of his surviving children, his youngest son, Rex, having died from cancer three years ago. (He and my mom were no strangers to death; they had lost their first two children before all but my eldest sister, Penny, was born.) Many grandchildren and one great-grandchild were also present. My dad gave his love to each — and he expressed his pride. Above all, he expressed his love and pride in his wife, Wendy, who thanked him “for picking me".

Elsewhere in this newspaper are stories about Gary Rust’s accomplishments — and his life particularly as newspaper entrepreneur and community leader.