Garden memories and the love they germinate

My son placed seeds in the dirt one at a time while encouraging each of them to "grow, grow, grow!" Then, we went to a paint-and-bake pottery place. My son chose a small cactus and a miniature Eiffel Tower to paint. "To put in the garden," he told me.

My garden is filled with memories. There are painted ceramics my adult daughters made in their younger years as well as wood carvings, painted rocks and even an old bus stop sign a friend salvaged for me. All of these items have special meaning, and they remind me of where I've been. The practice itself reminds me of my late father-in-law, who liked to place toy cars and figurines around his garden. I loved the little discoveries tucked in the dirt between flowers or on a window ledge near a blooming bush. This was something fun we once shared. Now, it is a practice that also serves to honor him. "Just like Grandpa," my son will say.

Everything in my garden seems hitched to a memory -- even the flowers we plant.

The lily of the valley transports me to elementary school when my mother would cut them, wrap the stems in a wet napkin and cover it with foil for me to carry in the procession of Mary for the "May Crowning," which happens in Catholic churches each spring.