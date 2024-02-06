Future of the GOP may hinge on Florida

You know all those "Florida Man" stories? "Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window," "Florida man learns the hard way he stole laxatives, not opioids," etc.?

There are several theories for why Florida men stand out so much, starting with Florida is just weird. The most interesting involves the "streetlight effect," a logical fallacy inspired by the old joke about the drunk who looks for his lost car keys only under a streetlight because that's where the light is good -- something you could definitely see Florida Man doing.

The Sunshine State has robust "sunshine laws," making it easy to get arrest information quickly. Hence, according to this theory, Florida Man is no more outlandish than, say, California Man; it's just that we can see Florida man under the media's streetlight.

Interesting theory. Let's test it out.

Three Florida men -- former President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis -- define the Republican Party these days. Trump, a recently minted Floridian, surely deserves outsized attention as much as he craves it. He and his enablers are determined to keep the GOP in his thrall. Just over the weekend, Trump told a group of donors at Mar-a-Lago that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was a "dumb son of a b----" and repeated his bogus claims about the election being stolen.

Gaetz, a leading Trump toady, is in the crosshairs of the FBI and a House ethics investigation for the alleged sex trafficking of a minor. That feels very homo floridus. That's two for the Florida-is-weird column.

Then there's DeSantis. He has also played the role of Trump superfan and is adept at arousing media anger -- a job requirement on the right these days. But unlike Gaetz (and, frankly, Trump), DeSantis actually knows how to govern effectively.

Politically, the key difference between DeSantis and Gaetz is that Gaetz garners media attention by making an a** of himself, while DeSantis makes the media look asinine when it tries to make him out to be nothing more than a Trump wannabe.

The fact is, DeSantis did better with the public than Trump during the worst times of the COVID-19 pandemic and handled the pandemic better than many Democratic governors. Before the pandemic, his governing agenda earned him a 62% approval rating. In this case, his critics won't gain much traction by tarring him as another Florida weirdo. In fact, outlandishly unfair attacks, like CBS's recent "60 Minutes" report on DeSantis, are likely to gain him more support.