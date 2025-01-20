Funt: The battle over fake grass is very real

There’s nothing artificial about the controversy that’s growing among homeowners, educators, doctors and sports administrators over fake grass.

The artificial turf market is projected to nearly double in the U.S. by next year. Sports facilities are installing 1,500 new turf fields each year, with over 20,000 such fields around the country, according to the EPA.

Where I live in Central California, local high schools and colleges have essentially given up on grass. Million-dollar artificial football, baseball and soccer fields have been installed at eight schools just the last two years. Homeowners — including the woman who lives across the street from me — installed artificial lawns as water bills soared. In my neighborhood, watering an average lawn in the summer costs over $1,000 per month.

Some chemicals in the rubber base of synthetic turf, such as bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, can leach out during extreme heat. These chemicals have been linked to various chronic diseases including cancers, diabetes and neurological impairments. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill allowing cities and counties to ban artificial turf. Some California cities have already begun moving to prohibit fake lawns, including Millbrae in San Mateo County and San Marino in Los Angeles County.

The East Coast has led the way on anti-artificial turf legislation. New York state has placed a moratorium on new turf while Boston and several other communities in Massachusetts and Connecticut have enacted bans or severe restrictions. Many of the efforts have been driven by revelations surrounding the risk factors of chemicals associated with plastics like those used in fake grass.