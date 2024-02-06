From one unapologetic media hoax to the next

Joe Biden lied repeatedly when he claimed he knew nothing of his son Hunter's influence-peddling businesses.

The president further prevaricated that he had no involvement in Hunter's various shake down schemes.

Yet, the media continued to misinform by serially ignoring these facts.

Had journalists just been honest and independent, then-candidate Joe Biden might have lost a presidential debate and even the 2020 election. The public would have learned that Hunter's business associates and his laptop proved Joe was deeply involved in his son's illicit businesses.

Later, as the evidence from IRS whistleblowers mounted, the White House stonewalled subpoenaed efforts and sought to craft an outrageous plea deal reduction in Hunter's legal exposure.

Reporters ignored the Ukrainians who claimed Joe Biden himself talked to them about quid pro quo arrangements.

They again discounted Hunter's laptop that explicitly demonstrated that Hunter was whining that he had handed over large percentages of his income to his father Joe -- variously referred to as the Big Guy and a "10 percent" recipient on many deals.

They played dumb about Joe Biden's use of pseudonyms and alias email accounts to hide thousands of his communications to Hunter and associates.

They attacked the former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who now claims Biden was likely bribed by Ukrainians.

Yet the media can no longer hide the reality that the president of the United States likely took bribes to influence or alter U.S. policy to suit his payers. Those two crimes -- bribery and treason -- are specifically delineated in the Constitution as impeachable offenses.

In denial, the media has instead pivoted with hysterical glee over various weaponized prosecutions of former President Donald Trump.

But now, to use a progressive catchphrase, the proverbial "walls are closing in" on Joe Biden.

So will we at last expect the media finally to confront the truth?

Answer -- only if Joe Biden's cognitive and physical health continues to deteriorate geometrically to the point that he can no longer finish his term or run for reelection -- and thus becomes expendable.

Such a cynical view of the media is justified given their record of both incompetence and unapologetic deceit.

From 2015 to 2019, we were suffocated 24/7 with lies like "Russian collusion," "Putin's puppet," "election rigging" and the "Steele dossier."

When all such "evidence" was proved to be a complete fraud cooked up through Hillary Rodham Clinton's stealthy hiring of and collusion with a discredited ex-British spy, a Russian fabulist at the Brookings Institution and a Clinton toady in Moscow, did the media apologize for their untruth?