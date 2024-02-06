From Harry and Meg to us: Break free from Big Brother bondage

But back to strings. Often, society, systems and status keep people from breaking free of the chains that bind, making slaves out of people who are more in love with lifestyle and loot than liberty. It's what I see with people who rely on government assistance to provide and sustain. Listen, I love that I live in the greatest country on the earth. I love that we have a system, as imperfect as it is, to help those who find themselves needing a hand up. I love that we have resources to feed and house the less fortunate. Many have found themselves having to utilize these services temporarily. I've also heard stories of those who have refused these services -- some for noble reasons and others for pride. To each his own.

What I don't love about the system is that some take to it as a house slave to his master. They sell their potential, their purpose, their passion, really, to feel secure in what "the man" can give them. Again, I don't begrudge anyone a hand up, but I grieve that some won't let go. It pains me when people exchange what they could have gotten for what they are being given. "A bird in the hand is worth two in a bush" is not a mantra that serves us well in this case.

And maybe that's what this young royal couple is saying. While there are things they are "entitled" to, what is it really costing them? Maybe they're like those in this country who refuse to be enslaved by gifts and security; like Americans who will not be tied to a life to which the system relegates them; who would rather have a chance than a guaranteed check; to possess less to explore more; who say, "You will not tell me how much I can make, how many hours I can work; the depths I can go or the heights I can climb" to qualify for your help.

That's the stink of Big Brother: the slavery it produces -- whether in the form of a check from a U.S. agency to a commoner or a check from a royal family to their equally royal offspring. "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth" can be wise, but it can also keep folks in "their place." And too many would rather oblige than ride off into the unknown. Every once in a while, though, someone rises up and says, "I'll take my chances on my own." Granted, Meghan and Harry are in no danger of starving. They'll make it easily, even as they cut strings financially and otherwise. It's a whole lot more difficult for most people to thrive after cutting strings; I'm not even suggesting we're on the same playing field right now. But what awaits one is still what awaits the other: freedom. And if we have learned anything from those who have paved our way, it's that freedom -- in every sense of the word -- is worth the effort.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.