From Harry and Meg to us: Break free from Big Brother bondage

News broke last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping away from the royal palace and pursuing life -- and independence -- elsewhere, reportedly in Canada. This, of course, upsets the order of things and has many around the world abuzz with speculation of why, what for and what not. I don't have the specifics. The only thing royal about me is that I'm a child of the King of kings, so I don't have any more insight than most people on this issue, but I do have some thoughts.
This whole thing makes me think about strings and the cutting thereof. See, people -- and in this case, nations -- often view their traditions and expectations as sacraments to be preserved no matter what. Harry already deviated from expectation when he married Meghan; let's be honest, I don't need to elaborate. And since then, word on the street -- or "screet," as some folks where I grew up say -- is she has been a tad fed up with how the media cover her and, perhaps, royal life altogether.
In an ITV documentary last year, Meghan said, "I've really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I've tried. I've really tried. I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging." She added, "The biggest thing that I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair."
Fair? The media? Like politics, the media are not fair. I hope she had a chance to read my column last week, the column in which I pointed out that in this arena, nothing is fair -- not in the U.S., not in the U.K. If she missed my article, it's probably because she was busy moving, for while Harry is still home wrapping things up, Meghan said, "I'm out! See ya when ya get there!" (Somebody send her a copy.)
But back to strings. Often, society, systems and status keep people from breaking free of the chains that bind, making slaves out of people who are more in love with lifestyle and loot than liberty. It's what I see with people who rely on government assistance to provide and sustain. Listen, I love that I live in the greatest country on the earth. I love that we have a system, as imperfect as it is, to help those who find themselves needing a hand up. I love that we have resources to feed and house the less fortunate. Many have found themselves having to utilize these services temporarily. I've also heard stories of those who have refused these services -- some for noble reasons and others for pride. To each his own.
What I don't love about the system is that some take to it as a house slave to his master. They sell their potential, their purpose, their passion, really, to feel secure in what "the man" can give them. Again, I don't begrudge anyone a hand up, but I grieve that some won't let go. It pains me when people exchange what they could have gotten for what they are being given. "A bird in the hand is worth two in a bush" is not a mantra that serves us well in this case.
And maybe that's what this young royal couple is saying. While there are things they are "entitled" to, what is it really costing them? Maybe they're like those in this country who refuse to be enslaved by gifts and security; like Americans who will not be tied to a life to which the system relegates them; who would rather have a chance than a guaranteed check; to possess less to explore more; who say, "You will not tell me how much I can make, how many hours I can work; the depths I can go or the heights I can climb" to qualify for your help.
That's the stink of Big Brother: the slavery it produces -- whether in the form of a check from a U.S. agency to a commoner or a check from a royal family to their equally royal offspring. "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth" can be wise, but it can also keep folks in "their place." And too many would rather oblige than ride off into the unknown. Every once in a while, though, someone rises up and says, "I'll take my chances on my own." Granted, Meghan and Harry are in no danger of starving. They'll make it easily, even as they cut strings financially and otherwise. It's a whole lot more difficult for most people to thrive after cutting strings; I'm not even suggesting we're on the same playing field right now. But what awaits one is still what awaits the other: freedom. And if we have learned anything from those who have paved our way, it's that freedom -- in every sense of the word -- is worth the effort.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
