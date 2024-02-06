Major contests, two amendments in Missouri's August ballot

The upcoming August election in Missouri holds significant importance for our community, featuring a range of local and state races on the ballot. Voters will also decide on two key amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for daycare centers, and Amendment 4, which mandates Kansas City to allocate 25% of its general revenue to policing.

Local races include many contested county offices, and there are many competitive legislative contests for the Missouri General Assembly. On Tuesday, the Southeast Missourian will profile several of the big races.

Statewide contests are also competitive for this primary election. With Gov. Mike Parson nearing the end of his tenure, Missouri will elect a new governor. There are nine Republican candidates, with Jay Ashcroft, Mike Kehoe, and Bill Eigel leading in the polls. On the Democratic side, five candidates are running, with Crystal Quade and Mike Hamra as the leading contenders. Additionally, Democrats will select their nominee to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in November.

Amendment 1 seeks to provide property tax benefits for daycare centers. If passed, it could offer financial relief to daycare operators, potentially lowering costs for families. Lawmakers have emphasized the need to reduce costs and increase the availability of childcare facilities. Earlier this year, The Independent and MuckRock reported that nearly one in five Missouri children live in a “child care desert.” The Southeast Missourian and B Magazine have also covered this topic. Locally, John’s Pharmacy opened a daycare to address this issue, not to enter the daycare business, but to provide a service for their employees as a recruitment strategy.

“We’re facing a significant childcare shortage in this area, losing many good job candidates. We have employees who want to work but either can’t afford childcare or can’t find it,” said Funk, noting that the regulations around childcare centers can be quite challenging.

While it’s unclear how much impact this amendment will have on childcare facilities, it is a positive start. It supports families and promotes economic development, two strong reasons to get behind it.