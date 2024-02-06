Freedom? Yeah, right?

When Pope Francis came to the United States in September 2015, he quoted the Declaration of Independence while addressing Congress: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

His comments on the primary (albeit sometimes forgotten at barbecues and fireworks displays) reason we celebrate Independence Day could be a meditation for an election year during a pandemic: "If politics must truly be at the service of the human person, it follows that it cannot be a slave to the economy and finance. Politics is, instead, an expression of our compelling need to live as one, in order to build as one the greatest common good: that of a community which sacrifices particular interests in order to share, in justice and peace, its goods, its interests, its social life."

How much of the violence in the streets has been about our failure to build such a community? Father Roger Landry, a priest currently serving in New York, recounted a story of walking in Manhattan and being asked by a black construction worker if he was on his way to protest and take to the knee, as they say. He explained that his kind of protest, of which he's been doing a lot of lately, is prayer. He said that for Christians, the greatest protest involved "crying out to God for forgiveness for the evil of racism, for the wicked killing of George Floyd and other victims, for the sinister rampage of destruction and looting that has harmed so many businesses and led most others to have to board up their windows. We drop to our knees and beg God for help to fight against and repair these evils."

That seems in keeping with some of what the Philos Project, a Christian advocacy group, is hearing, during a recent fact-finding trip to Minneapolis. One activist in the neighborhood where George Floyd was killed told them: "This is a spiritual war ... The devil is trying to destroy this land ... It will not change until we change the hearts of the white majority. But the white majority has lost its belief in God." In another tweet from the ground, Philos founder and executive director Robert Nicholson quoted former mayoral candidate and local activist Al Flowers: "'Outsiders turned our movement into something else,' talking about non-local rioters. 'But we are a God-fearing people. They want an America without churches, but that's not an America we want.'"