Freedom truckers v. GoFundMe leftists

When GoFundMe shut down funding Friday for the truckers' Freedom Convoy, it didn't just clobber Canadian rig drivers; it dealt a blow to the rights of Americans. Silicon Valley executives are trying to limit the causes Americans support, favoring leftists and canceling conservatives.

We Americans have a constitutionally protected right to donate money to whatever causes we choose, the Supreme Court ruled in Buckley v. Valeo. Money funds political activity, and limiting where we can donate is like gagging our speech.

Canadian truckers launched a convoy to Ottawa last month to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's vaccine mandate on all rig drivers. Never mind the absurdity of requiring a truck driver alone behind the wheel for 18 hours a day to be vaccinated.

The convoy set up a fundraising site on GoFundMe to pay for fuel, food and lodging. Many Americans rushed to support it. It had reached $10 million in donations when GoFundMe pulled the plug.

Nearly one-quarter of Americans donate on crowdfunding sites, according to Pew Research. GoFundMe is the largest. It's the public square for fundraising, and it should be open to all, regardless of their politics.

Yet GoFundMe shuts down fundraising for causes the left doesn't like. That's as dangerous to our democracy as when other Silicon Valley tech giants like Facebook and Twitter silence viewpoints.

The Freedom Convoy reached Ottawa Jan. 29 and has clogged the city's streets with 18-wheelers and demonstrators calling for health care freedom and an end to overreaching government COVID mandates.

GoFundMe claims it shut down the truckers because of "reports of violence and other unlawful activity" violating the company's terms of service.

That's a joke. Even CNN reports "no bloodshed" has occurred. The New York Times concedes the worst is snarled traffic and blaring truck horns.

As of Friday evening, when GoFundMe permanently shut the site down, there had been only three arrests despite thousands protesting. As of Sunday, police reported more arrests and investigations, but the number is still minuscule overall. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's biggest complaint is that the truckers are showing "insensitivity" by creating noise and "turning it into a party."