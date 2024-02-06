Everyone reading this, I imagine, observes the Fourth of July and is eagerly awaiting Wednesday's festivities (or is dreading it because it comes with family gatherings that sometimes provide more reasons to pull apart than get together, but I digress). The tradition, of course, is rooted in celebrating the Declaration of Independence and freedom from British rule.

Along with acts of patriotism, such as parades and flag-waving, Americans spend the day shooting off fireworks, barbecuing, attending concerts and going to baseball games. Anything that resembles a celebration is on the table.

I am grateful God has blessed us to live in a nation known for its freedom. I am grateful our freedom exists because men and women died to secure it. I am grateful this freedom is sustained because, all these years later, people continually volunteer to protect it -- as well as protecting others throughout the world.

But it's more than that for me. I cannot help but reflect on the word "independence" -- freedom -- when I think of Independence Day. My mind always goes to what true freedom is, and that always leads me to my faith. The Bible verse "If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed" (John 8:36) jumps out at me this time of year, among other times, because after all the cookouts and cheering, at the end of the day, what matters most is being "free indeed." Are we? How many of us have been in a crowd of people but felt alone? How many of us have had money in our pockets but felt poor inside? And how many of us will loudly celebrate our freedom on Wednesday but not know on Thursday what it is to be free indeed?