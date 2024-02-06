Free health insurance for migrants is lunacy

Across the globe, millions of people are on the move, defying borders and violating laws to escape poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and break into rich countries. The United States is their No. 1 destination.

The U.S. needs a strategy to limit the burden on Americans and protect our quality of life. Instead, the Democratic Party merely virtue signals, saying, "Welcome, take whatever we have."

As of Jan. 1, California is offering Medi-Cal to approximately 760,000 undocumented migrants of all ages.

California's health care system is already strained, with long emergency room wait times and a dire nurse shortage. A shortage of beds and mental health facilities prevents municipalities from moving the thousands of drug-addicted homeless people off the streets and into treatment. The state faces a staggering $68 billion deficit.

Yet the Left opts to spend money on migrants instead of on California's own, showing utter disregard for the health care of local residents.

The California Republican Party warns that adding 760,000 undocumented people to the state's health insurance rolls will exacerbate "access problems." In short, Californians will wait longer and settle for less care.

Don't think this lunacy is limited to one state. Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, Illinois, Washington state and Massachusetts already cover migrants in specific age categories, and left-wing lawmakers are pushing to expand the coverage to all ages. New York lawmakers came close in June, but ended the legislative term without passing it.

In blue state after blue state, Democrats are pushing to give migrants taxpayer-funded health coverage. It's a knife in the back of hardworking Americans who struggle to pay medical bills. It will also doom this nation to a never-ending flood of strangers seeking government handouts.

Connecticut's Democratic-controlled legislature has gone off the deep end, offering "Baby Bonds", or taxpayer-funded savings accounts, for every child — including children of migrants in the country illegally — whose birth is covered by the state's HUSKY public insurance program, even if their migrant parents arrived just days before the birth. Nest eggs courtesy of the taxpayer, for the express purpose of "closing the wealth gap."