Fred Burgard is a self-described utility man. No, he’s not a doctor, lawyer or Indian chief — but he’s not far off.

The longtime pastor and his wife Sharon, former advisor to student athletes at Southeast Missouri State University, have lived in Cape Girardeau for 26 years. Burgard was a pastor for Grace Bible Church, Cape Bible Chapel and, most recently, Hobbs Chapel. He sings and plays the guitar. Plus he has construction and property maintence experience. On any given day he could be pastoring or working on plumbing. He likes it that way. Not one to be chained to a desk, Burgard likes being able to use multiple skills in ministry.

Possibly what he’s most known for in this area is his work as director of Shadow Rest Ministries, a retreat space in Cape Girardeau County that has hosted pastors, missionaries, couples and other groups. It’s certainly peaceful. Instead of phones beeping and traffic noise, it’s an idyllic 35-acre property with a calming atmosphere.

Prodigy Leadeship Academy high school facilitator Jayme Reese, left, poses for a photo with her father Fred Burgard. Lucas Presson ~ Southeast Missourian

After his time as pastor at Cape Bible Chapel, Dr. Paul Cordes approached Burgard about what he planned to do next. The two came up with Shadow Rest. Cordes provided funding and Burgard provided the labor. In 2005 they started on the first cabin, and a yurt was added a few years later. Over 14 years they have built multiple cabins.

“It’s kind of like when God told Abraham to leave, He didn’t really give him a plan. He said, ‘Go and I will direct your paths.’ And that’s kind of how this started. We really never had a clear plan, but we knew that if we built it they would come,” Burgard told me Tuesday from his cabin on the property.

In recent years Burgard said they felt it was time to turn the property over to someone else. Kindness, he said, is what led them to approach Prodigy Leadership Academy.

“The Bible says it is by His kindness that it brings us to repentance,” he said. “Paul and Nancy Cordes put a lot into us and said, ‘It is because you were so kind to us.’ And the only thing I remember doing for them was visiting them in the hospital and praying for them and saying ‘hey’ to them at church once and a while. But kindness goes so far and so deep into someone’s life. And I saw that in Amy and Russell. I saw that they were kind. They were kind to their students. They were just really genuine people.”

Prodigy is a Christian school with a unique approach to education. There is some traditional instruction, but a big focus is put on project-based learning. I’ve heard it described as “homeschooling on steroids.”

“I think Jesus is pro teaching kids Godly things,” Burgard said.

In the summer of 2018 the discussion began with Prodigy co-founders Russell and Amy Grammer. While the school already had land, Burgard convinced the couple that Shadow Rest would be a better location. The Grammers were initially hesitant, simply because they did not believe the school could afford to purchase the property. Burgard said, “You don’t understand. We’re giving it to you.”

Initially only certain parts would be transferred to Prodigy. But Burgard said he felt God telling him to give more. Then more. Then even more. Finally, in March he decided Shadow Rest would give the entire property to the school and help them build more cabins for classroom space.