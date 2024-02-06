France's election shows how political parties can fade away

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this weekend's French election isn't who won, but who lost -- and what it might mean for America.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party won enough of the vote -- 27.8% and 23.2% respectively -- to head into a runoff on April 24. Close behind them were an assortment of hard-right and hard-left candidates. And in the also-ran category: Valerie Pecresse (4.8%) and Anne Hildago (1.8%). Amazingly, their parties -- the Republicans and the Socialists -- dominated French politics for decades, and now they're fast on their way to obscurity.

It's a little bit like if America held a giant nonpartisan "jungle primary" and the Republican and Democratic candidates combined didn't break double digits, never mind fail to make the runoff.

Of course, France's politics and political system are quite different from ours so the analogy shouldn't be taken too literally. There's a reason France had five republics, and we're still working on our first. Macron created his party, La Republique En Marche, in 2016 just so he could run for president.

Still, French politics have changed a lot in recent years. The most notable change is that the center of gravity has moved decidedly rightward. Le Pen, daughter of the far-right nativist Jean-Marie Le Pen (whom she expelled from the National Front party in 2015, for his antisemitic comments), is a national populist who, according to a YouGov poll, led Macron among all voters under the age of 55.

Meanwhile, in part because Macron has branded himself as the only centrist in French politics, the left has become more radical. Jean-Luc Melenchon, dubbed by British papers as "France's Corbyn" (perhaps in part for his own problems with the Jewish community), came in third with nearly 22% of the vote, barely a point shy of Le Pen. Melenchon wants to scrap the Fifth Republic entirely and start over.

Another important difference between France and America is that "liberalism" over there still has more of its original meaning. A French liberal, or "neoliberal," on economics is a champion, or at least a proponent, of laissez faire economics. Meanwhile, both the far left and far right alike are far friendlier to state-driven regulation of the economy. The differences mostly manifest themselves over which winners and which losers the state should pick.