Foster care crisis

"Their faith is not supportive." That was the official Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) determination about Mike and Kitty Burke's application to be foster parents. Otherwise qualified to be certified as foster parents, they failed because of their answers to a series of hypothetical questions about sexual orientation and gender dysphoria. The Burkes said they would love and accept any child, but that they also wouldn't abandon their religious beliefs about human sexuality. And so they cannot foster children in their state.

They've gone to court over this. I hope it doesn't take a Supreme Court case for DCF to be set straight. For as long as child-welfare workers are discriminating against solid candidates for foster parents, it's children who suffer.

This Massachusetts case is not unprecedented. Just before the pandemic began in March 2020, the Washington State Department of Child, Youth and Families worked to keep James and Gail Blais from caring for their great-granddaughter for similar reasons. A judge eventually ruled: "If the only factor weighing against an otherwise qualified applicant has to do with their sincerely held religious beliefs, the Department must not discriminate against a foster care applicant based on their creed."

Polls have suggested that people don't believe that religious liberty is being threatened in the United States. They are right, if you compare things to Coptic Christians in Egypt or priests being regularly kidnapped or killed in Nigeria. But that doesn't mean we don't have our problems. Foster care cannot be about adults. It needs to be about the children. And, for the record, gay couples are not unable to foster and adopt in America. In a pluralistic society, we have agencies to choose from. Catholics should not have to get out of the foster and adoption ministry because of current mores.