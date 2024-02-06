Former senatorial candidate Litton remembered

Scanning a Kansas City newspaper this week, I was reminded of the tragic election night plane crash that took the life of Congressman Jerry Litton and his family.

It was August 1976 that Litton defeated former Gov. Warren Hearnes for the Democratic nomination to the United States Senate.

Later that night, Litton and his family boarded a plane to attend a campaign victory celebration in Kansas City. The plane crashed on take-off, killing Litton, his wife, children and the pilot.

The Democrats selected Hearnes as the replacement. He would lose the general election to John Danforth, and the rest is history.

Litton was an interesting candidate who had higher ambitions. He was among the first politicians to use television effectively in his weekly political broadcasts, "Dialogue with Litton." And Litton was open with his eventual goal of running for President.

In so many ways, Litton reminds me of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens who also holds higher ambitions, is charismatic and knows how to use the media to deliver his message.

With the advantage of hindsight, it's interesting to look back and wonder how history would have changed but for that fateful night.

By any measure at the time, Litton would have defeated Danforth in the general election. His momentum was remarkable, his campaign war chest was overflowing and he had the blessing of the Democratic establishment in a time when Republicans in Missouri were less than common.

Danforth would go on to a highly distinguished career in the Senate and today still holds enormous respect in both political camps.

And it should be noted that without Danforth's massive support of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, the make-up of that powerful body would look much different today.