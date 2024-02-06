Former Cardinal Ankiel talks about the mental side of the game

To borrow a quote from the great Yogi Berra: "Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical."

America's pastime has always been a thinking man's game, but with the influx of modern technology and new analytics it's become more analytical than anecdotal. Major League front offices are staffed with more people who have Ivy League degrees but who've never played in the Big Leagues.

It's not to say the sport is 100% about analytics. There's still a human element to the game. Take, for example, a book I'm reading titled "The Shift: The Next Evolution in Baseball Thinking" by Russell A. Carleton. It's about analytics and human behavior in baseball. The author gives an example of a team upgrading at shortstop with a better defender. While the shortstop can get to more balls in play, it's also possible (though maybe nominal) that having a better defender at shortstop may lead to the second baseman going after fewer balls in play because he knows the defensive play at shortstop has improved.

Analytics, yes. But it's still a game played between the ears.

Earlier this week I interviewed former Cardinal pitcher and outfielder Rick Ankiel. If you're like me, you probably remember one or both of the following memories.

The much ballyhooed southpaw burst onto the scene in 1999 as a 19-year-old pitcher. But in 2000, a bout with wildness -- five wild pitches in one inning -- in the playoffs against the Atlanta Braves was the beginning of the end of his pitching career.

Referred to as "The Yips", the out-of-no-where wildness was not new to baseball. Others have struggled, but the hype around Ankiel's career -- and the postseason platform -- heightened the issue that much more.

"It's a tough challenge," Ankiel told me about the pitching wildness. "It happened so fast I think it was really hard to digest at first. Once I wrapped my head around the fact that it wasn't my fault, now it's just something I deal with. You get up every day and give it everything you've got. I wish I had the answer."

Of course, if you're a Cardinals fan you know Ankiel's career did not end on the mound. Enter memory No. 2.

Though pitchers are rarely noted for their hitting prowess, Ankiel could swing a bat. In 2007, the pitcher-turned-outfielder was called up from AAA Memphis and hit a home run in his first at bat.

It was an emotional story of redemption.