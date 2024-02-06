For the good of the country, Biden shouldn't run again

Perhaps the best decision Joe Biden could make as president is to stand down.

It would be a welcome act of statesmanship and self-awareness if the 79-year-old president dropped the insistence that he's running for a second term, and instead announced sometime after the November midterms that he isn't running again.

He was too old to run in 2020 but made his way into the office he had coveted for decades by default.

In two and a half years, Biden won't be any younger and the chances of something going catastrophically wrong only increase with time.

The country's experience with a 78- and 79-year-old president hasn't been pretty. Just wait until Biden is 82 (at the time of his theoretical second inauguration), or 84 (after the second midterms), or 86 (at the end of his second term).

A New York Times report confirms about what you'd expect of White House aides. They fear that Biden, who increasingly shuffles when he walks, will trip over a wire. They hold their breath hoping he can get to the end of remarks without making a gaffe. They generally don't have events for him at night and try to keep the weekends free.

In an office that requires vigor and forcefulness, he's mumbly and bleached out. In a position that makes young men suddenly look much older, he's already quite aged. In a job where words matter, he can't keep his straight.

Yes, there have been elderly leaders of nations who have been unquestioned giants -- Konrad Adenauer, Charles de Gaulle, Ariel Sharon. No one is mistaking Biden for a statesman of such caliber, though. He's more like President Jimmy Carter with a quarter century more on the odometer.