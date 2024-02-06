For teachers unions, parents and children come last

Schools in the Rochester school district in Michigan include in their curriculum a course called "History of Ethnic and Gender Studies."

If my child were attending school there, I would wonder why this is in the curriculum as part of K-12 education and what is taught.

One mother, Carol Beth Litkouhi, wondered enough that she went to the school and asked for details about what will be conveyed to her child in this program.

The response she got from the school amounted to "sorry, none of your business."

Excuse me. A mother has no right to know what her child is being taught?

Litkouhi turned to the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, who filed a lawsuit against the school district. A request was made under the state's Freedom of Information Act to release to this mother details about the program. But this request also went nowhere.

Now the Oakland County Circuit Court has ruled supporting the school district's claim that because teachers belong to a teachers union, they are not public employees subject to the FOIA.

Mackinac will appeal this absurd ruling.

But let's forget the legalities for a moment and just consider the outrageous reality being perpetrated against America's parents and children by public school bureaucracies and teachers unions.

Look at the website of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation's second largest teachers union. It is an unapologetic megaphone for America's left.

According to Investopedia, "A labor union is an organization formed by workers ... for the purpose of improving pay, benefits, and working conditions."

But teachers unions are much more than this. They exist to further an uncompromised left-wing agenda, targeting our children.

AFT issued a news release after the November elections headlined "American Voters Reject Extremism in Win for Democracy and Freedom."

Can it really be that an organization that claims to value democracy and freedom opposes parents knowing what their children are taught in school?

That same news release talks about women's "right to reproductive health."