I get the idea of curses or bad karma. The house where a triple murder took place is going to sell for less than the one next door no matter how much you scrub the stains. I wouldn't want to use Hannibal Lecter's dishware no matter how much you cleaned it (and assuming he was a real person). That's just some bad juju.

But what I don't get is how something can be cursed, or evil, or otherwise tainted with eldritch energy -- but only when certain people use it.

And yet, that's precisely how Democrats talk about the Senate's legislative filibuster.

Just in case you need a primer: The legislative filibuster is the procedural tool that lets senators, or groups of senators, speak for as long as they like on a proposed piece of legislation. This "endless debate" provision can only be overruled if three-fifths of the senators -- 60 out of 100 -- vote to invoke cloture, which cut off the discussion. The result is that minority parties can effectively kill legislation that could actually pass with a simple majority but couldn't get 60 votes.

I favor the filibuster for numerous reasons. The Senate is supposed to be more deliberative. Making it more like the House would make our politics even worse, in part because it would raise the perceived stakes of every Senate race. If presidents only need simple majorities in both chambers to get whatever they desire, we'll see even more sweeping partisan swings in policymaking and even deeper polarization.

But maybe I'm wrong about all of that. There are reasonable arguments against the filibuster -- or at least the filibuster in its current form. (It's changed a lot over the last two centuries.)

My point is simpler: The filibuster cannot be an accursed vestige of slavery and Jim Crow when Republicans use it, and a perfectly fine (even noble) tool of fairness and democracy when Democrats use it.

But that's how the argument works. In his press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he agrees with his former boss Barack Obama that the filibuster was "a relic of the Jim Crow era."