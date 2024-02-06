Welfare reform is red meat for conservatives and a sure sign of racism to liberals.

That alone illustrates the stark division concerning the question of welfare reform and more specifically, food stamp reform.

The Trump administration's proposed budget calls for a $190 billion savings in the food stamp program over the next 10 years by requiring able-bodied adults to work to receive food stamps.

The requirement is the same as the one adopted under former President Bill Clinton and later waived by President Barack Obama.

In 2000, 17 million Americans received food stamps. That number has exploded and today 50 million Americans are on the food stamp program as a result of the expanded eligibility and elimination of the work requirement by the Obama administration.

The overhaul of the food stamp program will require some heavy lifting and there is no assurance -- given the "resistance" stance adopted by the Democrats -- that the changes will occur in the short term.

But we have a model of just how the reforms would work.

Three years ago, the state of Maine implemented a work requirement for food stamp eligibility and the results were staggering.

To be eligible for food stamps, able-bodied adults were required to work 20 hours a week, enter a job training program or volunteer at least 24 hours monthly.