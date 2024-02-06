Focus on McConnell's policies, not his podium freezes

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That's twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder.

I wrote about this after the first episode because I started seeing distasteful "Glitch McConnell" memes in my feed. So, this bears repeating: Regardless of whether you disagree with any of his politics, he is still a fellow human being. And yes, this goes for President Joe Biden and any other public figure.

Poking fun at medical frailties is the stuff of schoolyard bullies. It is not productive discourse, and it undermines the work that needs to be done for the sake of our communities. Public policy is fair game when it comes to criticizing McConnell. And thanks to McConnell's political maneuverings, there is plenty of work that must be done to lift marginalized voices and create a more equitable society.

Question if McConnell is fit for holding office — sure. Express that it's time for him to retire — yes. But poking at his health for a laugh instead of scrutinizing his politics is a waste of valuable time.

After my column was published last month, I received a lot of emails from people who listed McConnell's policies and cheap Supreme Court justice nominating tricks as their defense for treating him poorly. "This is a man who deserves dignity?" Many of them asked me in frustration.