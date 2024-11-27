Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing

You know the old song lyrics “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am?”

I’ve been hearing that on a loop in my inner ear over the past two weeks since Donald Trump pulled off what some have called a surprise landslide but which, after the votes were counted, seems to be more of an anti-Kamala “boy are they blue” wave.

In other words, I doubt that America has embraced Trump because he’s received a lower popular vote percentage than almost every prior winner.

Still, America couldn’t stomach the idea of a Harris presidency. And so, here we are.

I’m not ecstatic, to tell you the truth. I didn’t expect to be.

The fact that I’m neither devastated by Trump’s win nor elated by Kamala’s failure places me squarely in the middle of those clowns and jokers.

And I have a feeling I’ll be stuck here for another four years, with one side calling me a fascist and the other side calling me a RINO at best, a traitor to the cause at worst.

And that’s fine. Honestly, I don’t do team playing that well.

It’s probably because I’m Italian, biologically by half and spiritually 100%, and we are never able to get on the same page in anything.

You think I’m joking. Google “meatball recipe” and realize that the same little globe of beef/pork/whatever is like a snowflake: each Italian nonna makes it differently.

But I digress, which is also proof of my Italian DNA.

When you are in the middle, even if you lean deeply towards one side as I do, you are never entirely accepted.

However, it does give you the ability to accurately assess the many flaws of those hanging on to the extreme edges of that ship of state.

Let’s start with the progressives. I have had about enough of the whining, wailing, teeth gnashing and apocalyptic rantings of those who not only despise Trump but also hate the people who voted for him.

They even hate the people who didn’t vote at all because they blame them for electing an emperor.