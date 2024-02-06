Flowers: President Trump should pardon these 21 peaceful protesters

President Joe Biden issued a flurry of pardons as he left office, but I’m more interested in getting some long overdue and deeply justified pardons from another president, the new occupant of the White House.

This is my personal request to President Donald Trump: Free the Pro Life 21!

During the Biden administration, there was a serious uptick in prosecutions of pro-life activists under what is called the FACE Act: Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrances.

The act, which was found to be constitutional even though it severely restricts the First Amendment rights of anti-abortion activists, also prohibits preventing access to places of worship, but let’s be real: The act was passed by a Congress that saw pro-lifers like me as a threat to public safety.

Religious institutions were an afterthought, and you will note that the “C” in FACE doesn’t stand for church.

Abortion supporters will have you think there is a real threat to women’s health and safety by proclaiming that since they can’t get the unlimited procedures that were available before Roe was struck down, they are just like Dr. George Tiller, the abortionist who was gunned down in, of all places, a church.

They somehow managed to convince Biden’s Justice Department of that same fact, and the DOJ was able to convince some friendly federal judges that grandmothers praying rosaries in front of Planned Parenthood were domestic terrorists.

“Yes, your honor, Mom Mom Philomena with her scapular is identical to Eric Rudolph with his bombs.”

I know it’s not exactly a laughing matter, but I have to chuckle so I don’t cry. The mere idea that people who are fighting for the dignity of unborn life are a threat to national safety is as ludicrous as the idea that abortion is health care.

When the successful execution of that medical procedure ends in dismemberment and death for one of the participants, it’s hard to argue its salutary aspects.

Biden and crew were concerned with the welfare of death row inmates like Kiboni Savage, who had incinerated children but were upset that grandmothers would raise their voices and peacefully use their bodies to preserve the lives of the unknown.

Many of the people who were convicted of blocking access to the clinics were simply engaged in civil disobedience.

Remember the students who sat at the segregated lunch counters, and refused to move?

That sort of stuff. A few chained themselves to the chairs in abortion clinics and refused to leave.

That’s called trespass. And yet, because of this federal law, a large number of them were sentenced to years in prison.