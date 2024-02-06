Flowers: Misplaced priorities after New Orleans terror

Last week, I was incensed after learning the Sugar Bowl would only be postponed a day after a horrific tragedy in the host city, New Orleans.

Fifteen families were planning funerals. Thirty other families were wondering if they’ll need to plan funerals. It’s just a game, not our national honor. I think we would’ve shown more honor by respecting the grief of the mourners. A week was not too much to ask.

Many of my friends agreed. Some, like me, were primarily concerned with the grief of the survivors. Others worried about safety concerns. Still others were repelled by the thought money was the guiding factor in the decision.

I’ll admit I was shocked at friends who just thought we should push forward and pass the ball. It’s not that I don’t share their unwillingness to capitulate to terror. I’ve long been of the mind that we need to be defiant, resolute and kick ass in our response to barbarism.

It’s in our American DNA not to back down. After 9/11, we didn’t. Our president climbed on the ruins of New York’s World Trade Center with a megaphone and screamed our defiance to the universe. We went to war, albeit on shaky-if-not-false pretenses. We scooped terrorists off of battlefields and imprisoned them, albeit with a lack of precision.

We did all these things and I applauded. In column after column, radio show after radio show, television appearance after television appearance, I championed the war, the administration and Guantanamo. For the most part, with some misgivings but with the knowledge that our hearts were in the right place-the don’t screw with Americans place, I supported the response to 9/11.

And I still do. But guess what happened after 9/11?

Football, and pretty much every other sport, went dark for the week. Unlike 1963 when games were played 48 hours after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the NFL realized that grief needed a buffer, and the second week of the season was canceled. This is what player Amani Toomer said at the time: