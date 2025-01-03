Flowers: In era of expect the unexpected, one decision did shock

To say that it was an interesting year is to say that the Earth rotates around the sun, something that isn’t as slam dunk as it would appear.

Ask Galileo.

But the truth is that every year is interesting in its own way, and this one included the death of a hero, Alexei Navalny; the toppling of a dictator, Bashar Al Assad; the implosion of a president, Joe Biden; two assassination attempts on a former president, Donald Trump; the conviction for hush money payments made by a former president, Donald Trump, and the re-election of a former president, Donald Trump.

Suffice it to say a lot happened, and any one of the above-mentioned events would have been shocking taken in isolation. Personally, I think the one true thing that has changed in the American psyche is that we are no longer capable of being shocked.

But I was shocked at how actually shocked I could still be by some things.

One of those things was the pardon of most federal death row prisoners, issued by Joe Biden in the waning days of his lame duck administration, which isn’t as lame duck as we thought.

Biden had already made waves with his pardon of his son Hunter, a recovering drug addict who may or may not have also been involved in shady “bring your daddy to work on grifting in the Ukraine” deals.

When Papa pardoned Junior, I smirked and expressed a complete lack of surprise while many of my conservative friends were wailing about Joe lying.

Yes, he said he wouldn’t pardon his son. Yes, he changed his mind.

Even that most charitable interpretations didn’t phase me.

Presidents have the power to do these things, regardless of how repellent they may appear to be. Let it rest, I said.

But then Biden, who clings to the tattered threads of his Catholic identity with the desperation of a man nearing Judgment Day invoked the “each life is precious” philosophy of the church as well as the troublesome incidence of wrongful convictions and commuted the death sentences of 37 out of 40 federal prisoners.

That isn’t exactly a pardon, as most will be automatically converted into life sentences.

But for all intents and purposes, it has the same effect: An erasure of the decisions judges and juries arrived at after reviewing the facts of each case.