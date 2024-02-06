Immigration is, and will continue to be, a controversial topic.

The least controversial aspect, however, is naturalization. Becoming a U.S. citizen is the pinnacle of my practice, and it is the pinnacle of the immigration process.

Last week, I was honored to be asked to be the keynote speaker for the swearing-in of 30 new citizens at a courthouse in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

These were my remarks:

“First, I wanted to thank Judge Whelan for inviting me to come and speak to you today. It is a great honor.

"Most people, when asked to give an address before an audience say that 'it is a great honor,' and I am sure that they mean it.

"But for me, I can assure you that this is something special. I have practiced immigration law for almost 30 years, and in that time I have been to many naturalization ceremonies, usually accompanying one of my clients.

"But I was never before asked to be a part of the actual ceremony. Today, I feel as if we are sharing this incredible, deeply important experience together.

"This is a day to celebrate all of you. I do not know you personally, but I think I do know you.

"I know what you might have faced, in coming to a strange country whose language you might not have initially spoken well, or at all.

"I know what it must have been like to, in some cases, have left your entire family abroad, not sure of when you would see them again.

"I know what it probably felt like to be called 'an immigrant,' during periods when that was not an easy thing to be.

"I have practiced immigration law under five presidents: Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden and will be practicing again, under Trump.

"I turned 63 a week ago today, so I should be doing this for at least another four years. I anticipate difficulties, and changes.

"But the one thing that I know, is that you, here, are the reason that this system persists, and will continue to function.

"That's because there will always be people like you, who found something so exceptional, so special, so important in the United States that you were compelled to make this country your home.

"It could be that you fell in love with a U.S. citizen, got your green card through him or her, and then filed for naturalization.