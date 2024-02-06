Flowers: Five years ago, remembering a national nightmare

I had a slight fever, some chills, nausea and a killer sore throat.

I downed some chicken soup, heated up my water bottle and took a long nap. While I’m still under the weather, and look like “death warmed over” – one of my mother’s favorite phrases along with “go play in traffic” when she was annoyed with her kids — I’m not afraid of dying. I didn’t even reach for my Vick’s Vapo Rub.

It’s a cold, a garden variety medicate-with-gelato cold.

The irony is that five years ago this week, had I experienced the same symptoms, they would have rushed me to the quarantine unit.

In March 2020, we were just beginning our long national and international nightmare, something that none of us could have imagined outside of a science fiction film.

People dying around us, dozens and then hundreds and then thousands, because of a virus that no one understood and whose origins are to this day uncertain.

Family members forced to take their last breaths in isolation while grieving spouses, children and parents were trapped behind windows. My own boss was forced to watch his father’s funeral streamed on social media.

Churchgoers blocked from attending services, with the threat of arrest. The Orwellian tweaks to our language, with innocuous phrases such as “social distancing” and “masking” taking on sinister connotations.

That this was only five years ago now seems impossible, as if it happened in another century. I wonder if people remember what it was like to wait in line outside the grocery store since only two or three customers were allowed inside at any given time.

I wonder if they recall the eerie silence of the streets, and the suspicious-bordering-on-hostile looks that you’d get if you coughed in public.

I wonder if these people with faces I can see so clearly, have flashbacks about the mandatory masks, and the crazy folk who drove around in their cars with the windows up and their faces veiled.

I wonder if they remember the desperation of those who had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, asthma and heart conditions, or those who were scheduled for cancer treatment and were forced to take a backseat to the men, women and children suffocating to death in emergency wards.