Flowers: Finding common ground in our complicated relationship

Pope Francis and I are not often on the same page about the world.

Since his elevation over a decade ago, I have been a very vocal critic of what I saw — and in many ways still do see — as his political and progressive view of Catholicism. For example, I am not the kind of Catholic who thinks that we should abolish the death penalty, because I do not believe that people who rape women, murder children and terrorize the elderly have anything to contribute to society beyond their nicely-written obituaries.

And Francis doesn’t judge, as we all know from his notorious comments about gays and lesbians in the church. Some of his juiciest sound bites came while he was cruising at an altitude of 20,000 feet, close enough to touch the scandalized angels.

I judge. I am proud of judging. I am as judgey as they come. But I am also not the leader of several million Catholics worldwide, so I don’t have to worry too much about job security.

In other words, if I were to describe our relationship in my social media profile, I’d have to write “It’s complicated.”

One thing, though, on which we both agree is the inviolable dignity of the human being, whether in utero or fleeing persecution. As an aside, we will be excluding from this discussion of human dignity the aforementioned rapists, murderers and terrorists because they have, by their own actions, erased whatever value they carried into the world at the moment of conception.

But unborn children, innocent and filled with the fire of potential, deserve respect. Beyond that, they deserve our protection, and an understanding they are not the property of their unwilling hosts. In fact, that is what the pregnant woman is in the most sacred of terms – the host of the most precious entity, a nascent human being.

Many women don’t like to see themselves that way, pretending that it reduces them to incubators. But the Pope, and I, see it differently. We see pregnant women as the refuge, the protectors, the life-giving receptacles for the future.