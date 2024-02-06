Flowers: Euphoria over Eagles turns sad over the loss of a life

Coming to within one game, one fanatical cheer, one breath of the Super Bowl is normally a beautiful thing. Especially for a Philadelphian.

But after I learned of the tragic death of Tyler, the young Temple student who was fatally injured while celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship win, I went from euphoria at our victory to devastation at this senseless, immense loss.

It is of course a tragedy for his family, the inexplicable twist of fate that robbed parents of their child. But it is also a gut punch for the rest of us who shared in the crazy exhilaration of the moment, some of us in real time in the frantic atmosphere on Broad Street, and others from comfortable seats in front of the television.

How can we go from such joy to such sorrow in the infinitesimally small fraction of time that it took for a flag to detach from its pole, sending the young man hurtling to the ground? What horrible, ironic and cruel hand directed that shift in momentum and emotion?

And of course I know the proximate cause: the unbridled euphoria of youth.

When you are on the sun-splashed side of life with decades in the distance and infinite opportunity in your line of vision, casual risks are part of daily life. You don’t do the rash things like jump in front of speeding trains or play Russian roulette, unless you truly are suicidal.

But your conception of risk is distorted, inversely proportionate to your conception of invincibility. You do crazy things because you have faith in that youthful armor that will protect you from harm.

Until, with tragic frequency, it doesn’t anymore.

I once knew a young man who, at my teen age, went for a joy ride with friends.

I don’t know the exact circumstances, whether it was excessive speed or excessive alcohol or a combination of both, but the car in which he was a passenger crashed into a wall. He suffered permanent and debilitating brain damage.

I remember seeing his mother take him for walks around the neighborhood in his wheelchair. He was so handsome, and forever frozen in a state of suspended childhood. A life, cut in two because of a moment of recklessness.

All of us have similar stories, some even closer to home.

We think “if only he hadn’t taken that dare” or “if only she had said no to that last drink,” and mourn the consequences of irresponsibility. I am not a parent, but I fully understand the fear each mother has when she sends her son off to college, hoping that 18 years of care-and-feeding, of tending lovingly to this human treasure, will insulate him from harm.