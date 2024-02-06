Flowers: Bishop uses her bully pulpit to lecture Trump

When Donald Trump and his family settled down for a prayer service last week as part of the presidential inaugural events, he very likely didn’t expect a lecture from a wannabe member of “The View.”

But that’s what he got.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the D.C. Episcopal Diocese essentially warned the next chief executive to be nice to immigrants and sexual minorities, using his near-assassination as a point of reference.

Referencing Trump’s comments that God had saved his life to advance a higher purpose, and not appearing too relieved about the miracle, Bishop Budde said this: “In the name of God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared, now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and Independent families. Some who fear for their lives. They may not be citizens, or have proper documentation but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches, mosques and synagogues.”

Budde’s lecture did not go over too well with Trump or Vice President JD Vance. Their faces registered an interested mash up of surprise, disgust and “oh so that’s how it’s going to be?”

Afterwards when asked about his reaction to the speech, the president replied with a pithy “didn’t think it was a good service, no.”

Later, on social media, he told us what he really felt, ending with “She is not very good at her job” and demanded an apology. At least he didn’t say, “You’re fired!”

I completely understand his anger. When you are held hostage to someone making a political point at a uniquely non-political event, you are entitled to be annoyed. When that person essentially turns your own tragedy, your near death experience against you, you are justified in being outraged.

While I didn’t think it was appropriate to seek mercy for sexual minorities and immigrants, singling them out for special graces in the House if God, I understand that progressive prelates and their devoted followers are convinced this is their obligation. They turn biblical phrases into partisan slogans, and the rest of us just roll our eyes.

As a Catholic, I’m used to Pope Francis lecturing U.S. Republicans on everything from climate change to border walls. It’s what he does, and, ahem, who am I to judge?

But it’s one thing to seek compassion for people that you believe to be oppressed, and quite another to use your faith to attack a presumed political opponent in what is essentially a hostage situation.

Trump could not just do what I saw Joan Rivers do in an old YouTube clip of her at a CNN interview: get up and walk away. And he shouldn’t have had to.