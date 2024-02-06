Florida is a GOP success story

Florida is about to become the center of the Republican political universe, and not because of Mar-a-Lago.

Ron DeSantis is cruising to a potentially crushing reelection victory. This will set up a highly consequential 2024 decision: Will the governor jump into the Republican primary contest even if Donald Trump does too, or wait his turn?

For President Joe Biden and his Democrats, Florida is the lair of "mega MAGA" extremists, when the reality is that DeSantis represents a Republican takeover of a closely contested, highly prized state.

Florida is not Utah or Alabama. It has been a swing state for much of the past 100 years. One of the most reliable indicators that a candidate is going to become president of the United States is if he wins the Sunshine State. George W. Bush did it twice, and so did Barack Obama. And not by large margins. Trump also won it twice, by 1 point in 2016 and, in a harbinger of the state's move rightward, 3 points in 2020.

At the state level, it's been the same picture. DeSantis won the governorship by 0.4 points in 2018. Rick Scott won reelection as governor in 2014 by 1 point, and in relative terms, won in a landslide in his first race, beating his Democratic opponent by 1.2 points in 2010. Neither DeSantis nor Scott got above 50% in these elections.

DeSantis has cultivated a reputation as a Trump-style culture warrior, so it's easy to miss his practical side. He's championed environmental protection in Florida and has been a competent steward of his state, as his response to Hurricane Ian underlined. A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 63% approved of his handling of the hurricane, including 41% of Democrats.