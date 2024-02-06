Fixing Medicaid

Among the many new experiences I've had since coming to the Senate has been an increased focus on health care issues. As a member of the Senate's Health and Pensions Committee I'm now exposed to the complexities of health care programs at a much deeper level than I ever was while serving in the House of Representatives. One thing is increasingly clear to me: Medical costs consume a tremendous portion of Missouri's state budget, and make it difficult to address many other needs. Many other programs go without adequate funding for years, but the social services piece of the budget pie, with Medicaid being the largest part, continues to grow. Now that voters have approved Medicaid expansion, I'm worried the percentage of the budget devoted to health care is going to grow exponentially.

I believe we must be incredibly mindful of our tax dollars. We need to look at how we're delivering essential health care services and see if there aren't ways to save money and make the programs more efficient. With that goal in mind, I was encouraged by a bill one of my colleagues brought before the Health and Pensions Committee. Senate Bill 103 reforms the way Missouri reimburses hospitals for outpatient services provided to Medicaid patients. During our hearing on the bill, I learned Missouri may be the only state in the nation that reimburses hospitals for outpatient services on a set percentage of the invoice. It doesn't matter what a procedure costs in other states, or even at a hospital in the next county. Whatever the hospital bills us, the state pays a percentage of that. The problem with this system is obvious.

Senate Bill 103 replaces our current percent-of-invoice method to one that bases Medicaid reimbursements on established fee schedules developed by the Medicare program for seniors. My colleague's bill says Mo HealthNet will pay 50% of the Medicare rate, but he acknowledged that figure was just a starting point for discussion. The final rate could be very different. What's important is having a set rate. Several witnesses who testified in opposition to the bill were actually supportive of using the Medicare fee schedules. They just had a problem with the percentage. That, to me, is progress. I think everyone agrees the goal is to find a more efficient and sustainable framework for controlling Medicaid costs.