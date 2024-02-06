Five reflections of my 48th year

Forty-nine years old? When did that happen? I mean, was it not just yesterday I was 21 crossing the stage at college graduation, then 25 walking into the classroom for the first time as a teacher? Ah, I think I remember now: This 49-year-old-thing began when I turned 30 and found myself depressed that I had left my youth behind. But now that I just turned 49 a few days ago, let me share that growing old ain't all bad. I'm just getting started really, and I hope you are, too.
After the emotional hit of 30, I came to understand why it depressed me: Being young mattered to me. When I first started teaching, I was the second-youngest teacher in the school. I liked that distinction. I hadn't thought about it beforehand, but the epiphany hit me; my identity was somehow wrapped up in my age. Once I recognized it, I was better able to deal with getting "old." I've never been depressed about my age since. I remember saying, "Well, I'm 30 now. No point in worrying about 31!"
The years are now getting increasingly better, contrary to what I often heard a friend jokingly -- maybe not so jokingly -- say: "It's all downhill from here!" The truth is, I have had more excitement and accomplishment in the last few years than ever before. Being willing to take risks and start anew has a lot to do with that. Standing out on a limb or on the tips of your toes as you're stretched has a way of awakening your senses and allowing fresh wind to blow in your face, reminding you that you're alive, and, therefore, should actually live. I know people who age and are so worried about dying, they're pretty much dead already. I want to shake them and say, "Just live, why don't ya?!"
As we age, we reflect. I've just looked back over the last year -- from age 48 to 49 -- and it's ironic that what I see when I look behind me gives me hope that what I say often is, in fact, unfolding before me: "The best is yet to come." Here are five things I experienced since my previous birthday to 49:
1) I took the leap into business with The John Maxwell Team (JMT), becoming certified by John C. Maxwell, the No. 1 leadership expert in the world, as a speaker, trainer and coach. I then added certification as a behavioral analyst in the Maxwell DISC Method.
2) I began providing leadership training and coaching, locally and online, to individuals, businesses, churches and organizations as a member of JMT, all while still juggling my full-time job. Not easy!
3) I took advantage of JMT's mentorship program and utilized the expertise of our speaking guru, going through the competition process for months to qualify for Stage Time at the International Maxwell Certification Conference (IMC) in Orlando, Florida, and the opportunity to speak in front of 3,000 people. I hung in there as I competed along with many others. I made it through the rounds -- through the early rounds, all the way to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals then to the ultimate prize, which was to be one of 10 to qualify for Stage Time before those thousands in the IMC audience. I not only made it; I was Stage Time Speaker No. 1!
4) I was ordained into the ministry under the covering of Christ Church of the Heartland. Pastor Zack Strong recognized my calling to marketplace ministry. I have been ministering for years, but the honor of ordination is humbling and empowering.
5) I bought my first home, and I'm loving it. The story of how that unfolded for me is one worth telling one day.
More is to come, even as I age, because God is not through with me. I understand that 49 is just a number. Don't get me wrong; it's an important number. It's a number far from what I see in the mirror and is hard to believe is here because time has flown and I don't feel 49. It's a number that has significance because when I think about my dad dying when he was 46, I realize just how young he was. And it's definitely a number that stands out because next year is, well, you know, that other number! (It's still a bit hard to fathom that other number, I admit!) Nonetheless, having crossed over into another year, my year of jubilee, I can't wait to see what's ahead because I just know it gets even better from here, and nothing can stop it -- not politics, not people, not problems.
What about you? I don't know your age or your stage, but my hope is that you, too, have aspirations and goals that you're reaching for and that you don't allow the chaos -- or the calendar -- to rob you. Dream big -- and then go get it!
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
