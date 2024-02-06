Five reflections of my 48th year

Forty-nine years old? When did that happen? I mean, was it not just yesterday I was 21 crossing the stage at college graduation, then 25 walking into the classroom for the first time as a teacher? Ah, I think I remember now: This 49-year-old-thing began when I turned 30 and found myself depressed that I had left my youth behind. But now that I just turned 49 a few days ago, let me share that growing old ain't all bad. I'm just getting started really, and I hope you are, too.

After the emotional hit of 30, I came to understand why it depressed me: Being young mattered to me. When I first started teaching, I was the second-youngest teacher in the school. I liked that distinction. I hadn't thought about it beforehand, but the epiphany hit me; my identity was somehow wrapped up in my age. Once I recognized it, I was better able to deal with getting "old." I've never been depressed about my age since. I remember saying, "Well, I'm 30 now. No point in worrying about 31!"

The years are now getting increasingly better, contrary to what I often heard a friend jokingly -- maybe not so jokingly -- say: "It's all downhill from here!" The truth is, I have had more excitement and accomplishment in the last few years than ever before. Being willing to take risks and start anew has a lot to do with that. Standing out on a limb or on the tips of your toes as you're stretched has a way of awakening your senses and allowing fresh wind to blow in your face, reminding you that you're alive, and, therefore, should actually live. I know people who age and are so worried about dying, they're pretty much dead already. I want to shake them and say, "Just live, why don't ya?!"

As we age, we reflect. I've just looked back over the last year -- from age 48 to 49 -- and it's ironic that what I see when I look behind me gives me hope that what I say often is, in fact, unfolding before me: "The best is yet to come." Here are five things I experienced since my previous birthday to 49:

1) I took the leap into business with The John Maxwell Team (JMT), becoming certified by John C. Maxwell, the No. 1 leadership expert in the world, as a speaker, trainer and coach. I then added certification as a behavioral analyst in the Maxwell DISC Method.

2) I began providing leadership training and coaching, locally and online, to individuals, businesses, churches and organizations as a member of JMT, all while still juggling my full-time job. Not easy!