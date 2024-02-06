First principle for debaters: Connect with voters

As I noted in my column of several weeks ago, it's a plus for everyone that Donald Trump will not show for the Republican debate.

And now it's official. He's not showing up.

Now we can have a debate about issues and not about Trump.

Let's also keep in mind, regarding the debate, Republican voters must be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.

That is, although the most immediate focus is who will be the Republican nominee, the point of the whole exercise is winning the presidency. It doesn't much matter if Republicans nominate a candidate who makes them happy but who is unlikely to win the big prize -- the presidency.

Although Trump maintains a massive lead in polling among Republicans, the debate presents an opportunity for the other candidates to establish their credibility and viability of their candidacy in the general election.

Let's recall that Trump's final approval rating at the conclusion of his presidency was 34%. This is an approval rating that essentially guarantees a victory for the challenging party in the election to follow.

Most recent RealClearPolitics polling shows Biden marginally ahead of Trump, but not in a statistically significant way.

RealClearPolitics betting odds shows Biden at 35.1% and Trump at 26.9%.

It is not without reason that Democrats are doing everything possible to increase the likelihood that Trump is the Republican candidate.

The good news for Republicans is that there remains general dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the country; only 18% are satisfied, per most recent Gallup polling.

President Joe Biden's approval, measured by Gallup, hovers at 40% and disapproval at 55%.

So, fundamentals look positive for a change in party.