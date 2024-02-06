Finding the sublime in the surreal

"Surreal" is a word people have been using a lot in the last month or so, under the new coronavirus reality. The word can be used to touch upon the terrifying and the life-endangering, as well as the merely inconvenient.

Many of our lives are not what they once were. Routines are out of whack, and work and family dynamics are shifting. And, of course, there is the all-around uncertainty, and the wistful thought that maybe this is all just a bad dream we will wake up from.

We need something to latch on to when we don't really have words to adequately describe what is going on. For instance, on a recent day, when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily news conference included praise of President Donald Trump: "Surreal" could describe that. The president subsequently had clips of the governor's praise played at the White House briefing that same night. (The president has always been known to be a fan of praise.) But could there be something else going on, too? In a country that has been falling into the abyss of constant anger and derision, could we be having a moment where the surreal has an element of enduring change?

The pivotal question seems to be: Is this a national crisis that we are merely going to get through with some minimal, surface-level changes, or is this going to be a moment of real change?

I've been thinking a lot lately about my friend Kate O'Beirne. She died three years ago this month, and if you know her name, you remember that she was a panelist on CNN's "Capital Gang" and my colleague at National Review magazine. She had a quick New York wit -- a gift many of us who knew her wish we had. It seemed everyone wanted her advice on just about everything, whether it was high-level national politics, dating advice or wardrobe tips. (She may have gotten me appropriately dressed to meet Pope Benedict XVI on one memorable occasion.)