Finding meaning in a broken world

She was a refugee from Somalia, where she was subject to genital mutilation. A man she worked with on a documentary was killed, and she was warned she was next. Activist and former Dutch politician Aayan Hirsi Ali was born a Muslim and later an atheist. She recently converted to Christianity. Her testimony ought to be listened to and she and her family prayed for.

It's not easy to convert under the public eye. She's being criticized by atheists and even Christians. Some worry her initial essay announcing her embrace of Christ sounded more intellectual than spiritual. Give the woman some breathing room! Hirsi Ali is one of the most courageous people in the public square today.

Living under the Muslim Brotherhood in Kenya, she was taught to curse the Jewish people "multiple times a day."

Contrast that with the Liturgy of the Hours in the Catholic Church. We pray from Scripture: "If I forget you, Jerusalem, let my right hand wither." And: "The Lord will make a river of peace flow through Jerusalem."

These lines are a constant reminder of the communion we have with the Jewish people. I went to Caffe Aronne in Manhattan recently. The staff had recently quit because the owner declared support for Israel. Like others, I wanted to offer my thanks by becoming a customer. It was beautiful to see a healthy crowd there on a Sunday night. But there was a police presence, too. It's so wrong that that had to be the case.