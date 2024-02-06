Finding gratitude in the little gifts of online learning

But that's not what's happening. Typing this, I can hear the interactions between my son and his classmates in the next room and this may be the perk I didn't expect.

I hear him being called on. I hear him answering questions, offering up answers. Yes, of course, there are random outbursts of "this is my dog, Hamilton" and "I got a new globe for Christmas, want to see it?" But his teacher accommodates this, understanding how exciting it is for the kids to share some of their personal lives. Mrs. B even allows for special sharing time so the kids can show friends a favorite toy or object.

Remote learning is a gift beyond keeping kids safe. It's a gift to the children to do something out of the ordinary. My son doesn't have to wear his uniform shirt and he can see the big smiles of his teacher and his classmates since masks aren't needed. It's definitely a gift for me to be able to witness some of my child's learning. The pandemic has prevented me from volunteering in his classroom and meeting his school friends.

Is it the ideal setting for long-term learning? No. Do I think it's sustainable long term? Not for every student. But I do think it's necessary as we get through this record-breaking surge. It also takes some of the worry away from students and parents. In the past three years, we've hit the stop and start buttons several times. Stop. Reassess. Start. Breathe for a minute, only to have new variants emerge and force us to stop once again. It's stressful and impacts every corner of our lives. Our kids feel it and know it, too. As we hit pause once again for omicron and return to online learning, I am grateful for this simple peek into his daily life with his friends and his teacher, knowing we are safe.