Finding common ground

Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms-Busch should be household names. Fulton and Simms-Busch were the plaintiffs in a recent foster-care and religious-liberty case at the Supreme Court. It was a unanimous ruling, as you may have heard, and that is somewhat remarkable. Legal eagles who labor to defend religious liberty have qualms about the narrowness of the ruling, but I'm grateful for the message it sends.

The City of Philadelphia stopped working with Catholic Social Services because of Catholic teaching about same-sex marriage. Marriage being between a man and a woman, of course, was acceptable to the likes of Barack Obama and Joe Biden not so long ago. But now cultural winds have shifted, and there is a tyrannical impulse to make people submit or be ostracized or penalized.

In a recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Fulton and Simms-Busch explained in human terms why Catholic Social Services is so important in the City of Philadelphia: "Faith-affirming foster care and adoption agencies are crucial in our community. Shutting them down because of what they believe would devastate already at-risk children by reducing the number of families able and willing to care for them. Some families choose to foster or adopt only if they can partner with an agency that shares their religious beliefs."

They added: "Allowing for a diverse array of foster agencies to serve the community is vital. Over 60% of the foster families Catholic Social Services certifies and supports are racial or ethnic minorities. Philadelphia desperately needs more families like these to care for children in need."

These two women are not only beautiful mothers, but happy warriors for religious liberty and pluralism. On a certain block in New York City's Greenwich Village in the month of June, there was a traditional Catholic Corpus Christi Eucharistic adoration procession through the streets — it went past the Stonewall Inn, a gay pride landmark, right around the block from St. Joseph's Church. Fast-forward a few weeks, and that whole area was rainbowed and celebrating some things the Church does not approve of. And this is how it should be. We should be able to live together. The Catholics will try to live as they believe, and others will choose to live and believe otherwise. But we can respect differences. And in the case of foster-care and adoption, a refusal to respect differences hurts children.