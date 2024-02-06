Fighting the opioid crisis in rural America

The PDMP would create a secure, statewide database where pharmacists are able to log what prescriptions they give to patients -- only those medicines the federal government has deemed as addictive or potentially dangerous when combined. Doctors are then able to check the database prior to prescribing which will ensure patient safety and better prescribing practices. This is incredibly important to the opioid crisis that we are in today as it also allows providers to see concerning trends in their patient's narcotic history. They can then intervene with options for the patient -- alternative care, treatment, medication assisted treatment, etc. If they believe a patient may be abusing prescription drugs knowingly, this will help curtail that process as well. At the same time, a PDMP can help identify doctors who over-prescribe narcotics.

Our state is in dire need of this. This is a practical step in the war on drugs, which is why I am championing this legislation. I am tired of seeing our children, neighbors and employees getting trapped in this cycle of addiction. I've seen this personally as a mother, a sister, an employer and a friend. I know so many of you have as well. A PDMP is not a silver bullet, but just as President Trump's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis found, they are proven tools and a cornerstone in this fight.

The Narcotics Control Act still has a long way to go. Some legislators fight it tooth and nail. I disagree with their stance, but I respect why they take it. They are worried about the privacy of patients. I am too. Protecting the privacy of Missourians is one of my top priorities. That is precisely why I support PDMP. It is HIPAA compliant and all information is to be stored in a secure system; these are electronic medical records. PDMP is a confidential system created to protect Missourians and patient information. It allows doctors to prescribe accurately and confidently to their patients. It is in-line with President Trump's agenda to make America great again and to make America safe again -- to keep narcotics off of our streets. I am proud to sponsor this legislation to keep Missourians healthy and safe.

Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) is state representative for the 148th District in the Missouri General Assembly.