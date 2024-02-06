Fighting back against the Left and Big Tech's attacks on free speech

Americans are growing increasingly alarmed over the Left's relentless efforts to force their values, ideals and way of life onto the rest of society, whether it's in the classroom, the media and even the health care system. And as we have seen over the last decade, Big Tech has become one of the Left's most powerful tools in forcing their radical values and beliefs on the rest of America. What's most alarming about this collusion between Big Tech and the Left is the threat it poses to one of our most important freedoms -- the First Amendment.

Recently, the Supreme Court announced it will take up one of the most important cases involving the First Amendment in years. The lawsuit, led by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, accuses the federal government of teaming up with Big Tech to censor social media posts -- including ones about the COVID-lab leak theory -- that the Left deemed "controversial" or "misinformation." Lower courts found that the federal government engaged in a coordinated effort to pressure Big Tech companies to censor conservative viewpoints without any legal authority to do so. If the Supreme Court sides with Attorney General Bailey and the people of Missouri, then the Biden administration -- or any other future administration -- will be prohibited from contacting social media companies to influence content decisions.

Big Tech and government officials shouldn't be able to decide what is acceptable speech, but what's even more infuriating is that more and more experts and even officials in the Biden administration believe that the lab-leak theory is credible, and in many cases the most likely explanation for the origin of COVID. The same was true with the coordinated effort to stop anyone from sharing the story about Hunter Biden's laptop. But it shouldn't take conservatives having to prove that what they are saying is 100% true; the federal government has no business censoring Americans' speech. That's exactly why we have the First Amendment. The bottom line is that the First Amendment MUST be applied equally. But as we've seen time and again, that's something the Left refuses to accept.