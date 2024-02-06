Fighting back against antisemitism

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have skyrocketed by 316% compared to the same time last year. We've seen massive hate-filled rallies in cities and on college campuses across the nation with people celebrating Hamas and calling for the elimination of Israel. Jewish students don't feel safe walking to class, studying in the library, or going to sleep at night because of the dangerous rhetoric and antisemitic actions of pro-Hamas student groups.

While Congress can't single-handedly defeat antisemitism, it must do its part to fight back. That's why, as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, I recently held a hearing to look into ways we can use the tax code to address some of the issues that have been laid bare in the aftermath of Oct. 7.

Colleges enjoy lucrative tax advantages — including on their endowments — because of their educational mission. But these institutions have shifted from free speech to preferred speech, creating a double standard that has led to Jewish students getting physically harassed, having their dorm room door set on fire, and being forced to walk by slogans posted on campus calling for the genocide of the Jewish people. Too many college presidents have sought to appease the most radical voices on their campuses. When they fail to act, they claim it's about free speech rights. But this is laughable. Time and again, these institutions have protected speech preferred by left-wing administrators and professors rather than the actual principles of free speech.

While there are numerous examples of colleges failing to show moral clarity and leadership after Hamas' terror attack, one that stands out is Cornell — the very same college where a professor called Hamas' slaughter of innocent people "exhilarating". At our hearing, Talia Dror, a Jewish Cornell student, shared her story of fearing for her life from violent death threats the same day college administrators falsely claimed students were safe. "That night I sat in my locked house pondering my mortality. I knew that with my roommates and I being openly Jewish community leaders, our apartment would be one of the first targets for someone looking to actualize the threats," she said.