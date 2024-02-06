Fetterman makes the U.S. Senate safe for slobs

John Fetterman's Senate legacy is now set -- he's the guy who made it possible to dress like a slob.

What the Missouri Compromise was to Henry Clay, what the Second Reply to Hayne was to Daniel Webster, what the Civil Rights Act of 1957 was to Lyndon Johnson, Carhartt sweatshirts and baggy shorts will be to John Fetterman.

The Pennsylvania senator is the poster boy -- if self-indulgent sloppiness is your thing -- for the Senate dropping a dress code that required senators to dress in business attire when appearing on the Senate floor.

Fetterman briefly complied with the rule by making the sacrifice of putting on a suit and tie after he was first elected. Then, he reverted to his standard uniform that makes it look like he just arrived after sitting on his couch, surrounded by empty pizza boxes, watching football games all weekend.

There's business casual, then there's Fetterman's garb. It wouldn't be acceptable at many fraternity events around the country. Philadelphia Eagles fans dress more carefully on game days. If he showed up at almost any service or working class job in America dressed this way, his supervisor would give him a stern talking to and insist that he have more respect for himself, his colleagues, and his customers.

But, as it happens, he's only a United States senator, so he can wear whatever he pleases.

When the history of the decline of American institutions is written, the jettisoning of the Senate dress code may not be more than a footnote, yet it will deserve mention.

It has long been remarked that it matters how we dress. Mark Twain is sometimes said to have written (in what's actually a paraphrase), "Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society."

It turns out that slovenly people do, however.