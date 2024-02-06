Feral hogs menacing southern Missouri

Missouri faces a growing threat from feral hogs. This invasive species thrives in southern Missouri and leaves incredible damage. Our state must organize to eradicate this pest before it’s too late.

Many feral hogs have arrived through northward migration. However, some is due to intentional release or transport of hogs for hunting. Many Missourians debate the extent to which this contributes to the problem, but any release or transport of feral hogs is a serious matter. Knowingly or recklessly releasing hogs into the wild is illegal in Missouri and punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both. Each released hog constitutes a separate instance of the crime.

Hogs’ reproductive rate is a huge part of the problem. One feral sow can produce two litters per year, with each litter averaging six piglets. The resulting annual population growth rate of up to 166% is astonishing. It must be aggressively fought against to keep the population from exploding. Missouri Farm Bureau’s member-led policy supports complete eradication of feral hogs from the State of Missouri.

All those pigs do some serious damage. A sounder, or group, of hogs can destroy 10 to 20 acres of crops, pasture or other land overnight. Hogs use their tusks to root in the ground for acorns, earthworms and roots, plowing the soil up to 8 inches deep. This can lead to crop loss, soil erosion, reduced water quality and damage to sensitive natural areas.

Disease is also a threat with feral hogs. Missouri feral hogs have been diagnosed with swine brucellosis and pseudorabies. These can affect humans and domesticated animals, including our livestock herd. The porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus, or PRRS, was recently confirmed in a Missouri feral hog. If this highly-contagious disease got into our livestock herd, it could devastate our pork industry.