FDA move the latest in a downward spiral

The Food and Drug Administration just gave the green light to abortion pills by mail. They are using the coronavirus pandemic as cover, even as people are getting vaccinated and things are opening up. It's disingenuous and it is cruel.

Some days at Planned Parenthood on Bleecker and Mott Streets in Manhattan, there is an intimidating man who looks a little like a bouncer outside the abortion clinic, waving girls in so they can't talk to a pro-life sidewalk counselor who simply wants them to know that there are other options, that there are people who will walk with them. Sometimes there is contact made, but sometimes the pressure to get the abortion, whether from family, friends or our selfish, disposable culture, is too great. This is not women's empowerment. This is not health care. This is misery, institutionalized and then used as a weapon on young women who need help.

Telemed/mail-order abortion only makes sense if abortion, again, is your priority and preference. Are we really on this Earth to end the life of a developing baby to make our lives more convenient? What about love? Do we set girls and boys up for this? From the scenes I've witnessed outside abortion clinics I've frequented, absolutely not. A few days ago, I watched as a pro-life sidewalk counselor was talking with a girl about how the baby develops and how there is help if she wants to have the baby, and adoption options if she doesn't want to keep the baby. Her response: "I don't care. I don't have time. It's fine, but it doesn't matter to me. I don't care." If society doesn't care, how can we expect people to do so?