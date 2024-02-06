FCA camp points youth, children to Jesus through platform of sport

It's 10:30 Tuesday morning at Cape Girardeau Central High School and more than 130 students from fifth through eighth grades are at the three-day Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp.

High school students volunteer their time to lead campers in team-building activities. The assistance is part of running camp, but it's also part of the strategy -- high school athletes leading the younger students and coaches and community volunteers leading the high school students. A leadership chain reaction.

Worship music kicks off each morning, a keynote speaker gives a message about sports and faith, and the afternoons feature sports-specific training in tennis, volleyball, basketball, football, baseball, softball and soccer.

All of this is free because of the volunteers and sponsors.

"These are all volunteers," Mike Litzelfelner, FCA area director, said. "The coaches volunteer. All my staff. My worship team [volunteers]. This is all funded by local businesses. It doesn't cost the parents or kids anything. It just hasn't been hard because of who we are and just the name, Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It carries [and] goes pretty far. Knowing that we're investing in kids...the people in our community have been faithful."

While there are other camps for children in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Litzelfelner said the FCA camp fills a need by providing something for a larger region that includes small towns outside of Cape County. That something, however, is more than your normal sports camp.

"Our goal is to use the platform of sports to be able to introduce them into a relationship with Jesus Christ," he said. "This is a Christian camp. We don't apologize for that. That's why we're here. There are kids who are going to be here who have never been exposed to anything Christian. There's some who have grown up in church their whole lives. But regardless our mission is clear, and that we want to point people into a relationship with Jesus Christ."

It might sound like church lingo, but there are plenty of applications to this mission. It's the idea that you can be an athlete and a Christian -- it's not mutually exclusive. In fact, Litz said, being a Christian gives you power.

A central Scripture to FCA comes from 2 Timothy 4:7. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

This message continued with Tuesday's speaker Carrie Shephard, a basketball player at Southeast Missouri State University.

With students seated on the Central gym floor, Shephard shared her story of being a high school standout and receiving a scholarship to play at Mizzou. She said that while she grew up in the church, being five hours away from family led her to grow closer to God.