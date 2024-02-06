Face facts: Evil exists

Some folks are just evil. It's hard for people to acknowledge, yes, but it's true nonetheless, and the sooner we realize it, the better. It is not a new phenomenon. Its sad truth has manifested itself since the the fall of mankind. You may have to tap into your Sunday School memories, but the Bible story speaks to that truth -- a truth we have witnessed throughout history -- from slavery and Hitler to, more recently, 9/11 and Berlin -- and now, perhaps Fort Lauderdale.

For some reason, when a person heaps a heinous act upon others, the immediate reaction is to talk about gun control. "The gun is evil," we hear, as if it acted on its own. I guess in the wake of recent attacks, we'll have to expand to "The knife is evil," "the suicide bomb is evil," "the truck is evil." Everything is evil -- except the person who orchestrated the act.

Then there's the mental illness claim. I'm not saying that mental illness doesn't exist. It does. But not everyone who commits horrifying acts are mentally ill. Again, some folks are just evil, whether we admit it or not -- and some folks are mentally ill and evil.

On Friday, Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five and wounding six. Masses of people were heading to or returning from vacation, minding their own business, planning their futures. At the time of this writing, there is talk that the gunman was mentally ill and believed the American government was forcing him to watch Islamic State (ISIS) videos and to join, and that he requested mental help. More answers will emerge in the coming days, perhaps before this column goes to print, so I do not pretend to have any specific information about this specific murderer's mental health. In general, however, evil people are committing evil acts, and evil cannot be reasoned with or legislated away. It exists within the heart of man. Until hearts are redeemed, which I acknowledge God can do, we will continue to see senseless acts of slaughter.

So here we are again asking what we can do to stop the violence. As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in memory of one who advocated for nonviolence 50 years ago, we are faced with the same dilemma -- how to get people to live lovingly. The goal is perfect, but, apart from God, it's unattainable. So since evil exists, along with its accompanying acts, what is the best method to handle it?