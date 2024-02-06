Face facts: Evil exists

Some folks are just evil. It's hard for people to acknowledge, yes, but it's true nonetheless, and the sooner we realize it, the better. It is not a new phenomenon. Its sad truth has manifested itself since the the fall of mankind. You may have to tap into your Sunday School memories, but the Bible story speaks to that truth -- a truth we have witnessed throughout history -- from slavery and Hitler to, more recently, 9/11 and Berlin -- and now, perhaps Fort Lauderdale.
For some reason, when a person heaps a heinous act upon others, the immediate reaction is to talk about gun control. "The gun is evil," we hear, as if it acted on its own. I guess in the wake of recent attacks, we'll have to expand to "The knife is evil," "the suicide bomb is evil," "the truck is evil." Everything is evil -- except the person who orchestrated the act.
Then there's the mental illness claim. I'm not saying that mental illness doesn't exist. It does. But not everyone who commits horrifying acts are mentally ill. Again, some folks are just evil, whether we admit it or not -- and some folks are mentally ill and evil.
On Friday, Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five and wounding six. Masses of people were heading to or returning from vacation, minding their own business, planning their futures. At the time of this writing, there is talk that the gunman was mentally ill and believed the American government was forcing him to watch Islamic State (ISIS) videos and to join, and that he requested mental help. More answers will emerge in the coming days, perhaps before this column goes to print, so I do not pretend to have any specific information about this specific murderer's mental health. In general, however, evil people are committing evil acts, and evil cannot be reasoned with or legislated away. It exists within the heart of man. Until hearts are redeemed, which I acknowledge God can do, we will continue to see senseless acts of slaughter.
So here we are again asking what we can do to stop the violence. As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in memory of one who advocated for nonviolence 50 years ago, we are faced with the same dilemma -- how to get people to live lovingly. The goal is perfect, but, apart from God, it's unattainable. So since evil exists, along with its accompanying acts, what is the best method to handle it?
Since Friday's shooting, people are asking about gun policies in unsecured airport locations. We know that firearms are not allowed at security checkpoints, but now -- or again -- people question if we should be allowed to carry in the areas that are not secured, such as baggage areas, where Friday's attack occurred. I spoke to AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News Network Second Amendment columnist; host of the podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins; and political analyst for Armed American Radio. He recently penned an article pointing out the New York Daily News' mockery, in the wake of Fort Lauderdale, of the idea that concealed carry permit holders should be permitted to carry guns for self-defense.
Hawkins wrote, "It appears the author of this NYDN article, Mike Lupica, does not know that 44 states allow concealed carry permit holders to be armed in the unsecured portions of their airports. Or, to put it another way, he failed to note that Florida is one of only six states that mandates law-abiding citizens be disarmed in unsecured portions of airports."
Hawkins told me that the "focus should always be on preserving freedom. When the focus is elsewhere -- when citizens are barred from carrying guns in unsecured parts of airports for self-defense -- the lack of freedom creates a vacuum that is filled by evil. We saw that [Friday]," he said.
He made the frightening pronouncement that "anywhere you have large numbers of people congregating with no security, death awaits," adding, "That's why I take my gun." He explained how he handles things: "When you get to the TSA checkpoint to go back to a gate, where you take off your shoes and such, that is where airport security begins in earnest, and that is where concealed carry ends. I often walk my wife to that point [armed], but I U-turn as we get close to that area, and leave. All I've done is provide protection for her and myself in an unsecured place just like I do at Wal-Mart, Exxon or Chili's."
So here are my questions: 1) What's up with the six states that do not allow such self-protective measures against evil people in our society -- a society that will not become any less evil, no matter how strongly positive-thinking professionals and politicians believe it will and 2) Will/should Friday's shooting change anything?
Adrienne Ross is an author, speaker, columnist, editor, educator and Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Reach her at aross@semissourian.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.