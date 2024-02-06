Extra daylight on its way: Joy to the world

Anticipation is keen as we get ready for one of the favorite holidays in our blended culture hereabouts: Christmas Day.

I, too, am looking forward to my fast-approaching favorite day -- not holiday -- of the year. And it's not Christmas Day.

My favorite day of the year comes a couple of days after Christmas. Dec. 27, to be exact.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that I expect my favorite day is also a special day for a lot of you, and you might not even know it.

What happens that's so special on Dec. 27? Let me tell you.

Dec. 27 is the day our planet, Earth, starts tilting north again in its annual wobbly orbit around our favorite star, the sun. Since last June the planet has been sagging to the south. On Dec. 27 -- after an 11-day pause -- Earth starts adding pieces of daylight to our daily schedule here in the middlish part of our continent.

Here are a few details, which I will keep to a minimum so you don't nod off in the middle of your bowl of Cheerios.

We've been losing daylight since June 25, a minute or so each day. At the peak of our exposure to the sun, we had 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight from June 16 to 24. One June 25 we only had 14 hours and 43 minutes of sunshine. And it's been downhill since then.

But on Dec. 27 the wobble reverses. From Dec. 16 to Dec. 26, as Earth stops tilting one way and starts leaning the other way, we have a mere nine hours and 36 minutes of daylight each day. On Dec. 27, the daylight will go up one minute to nine hours and 37 minutes.