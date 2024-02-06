Exposing the fraud of socialism

People seem shocked that recent polls show millennials are enamored of socialism -- an economic system that reasonable and educated Americans have long known is disastrous. They shouldn't be; this has been a long time coming.

The latest survey by Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation shows that 70% of millennials are likely to vote socialist. Adding insult to injury, only 57% believe the Declaration of Independence "better guarantees freedom and equality" over "The Communist Manifesto." The worst part of this is that it is real, not a parody piece in "The Onion."

Now do you finally believe that our schools and universities, Hollywood and the liberal media are brainwashing our kids? Are you taking this seriously?

I'm taking it very seriously, which is why I devoted three of the 16 chapters of my just-released book, "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win," to discussing socialism and capitalism. I cite earlier polls showing this same disturbing trend concerning young people's attitudes toward socialism.

A 2015 YouGov poll showed that 43% of Americans between 18 and 29 years of age had a favorable opinion of socialism and preferred it to capitalism. Then, in 2015, a Pew poll found that 69% of those under age 30 would be willing to vote for a socialist for president. Further, a Gallup poll revealed that only 45% of Americans ages 18 to 29 have a positive view of capitalism, while 51% have a positive view of socialism. No offense, but it's like a wave of stupid has washed ashore.

Significantly, these kids are not only drawn to socialism but also repelled by capitalism -- two distinct but related points. Their attraction to socialism partially stems from their aversion to capitalism. The leftist establishment has bombarded us for decades with socialist propaganda. Former Hillsdale College professor Burton Folsom notes that while America was founded on the idea of preserving individual liberties through limited government, many prominent American history textbook writers are strongly biased against America's free market tradition and believe that America must be liberated from predatory capitalists. These teachings have now yielded an abundance of poisonous fruit.